Gov. Evers requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Gov. Evers has requested that President Trump issue a disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The request would cover all 72 counties and the state's federally recognized tribes.

“The response to this virus has required a tremendous response from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available to us,” Gov. Evers said. “By seeking this declaration, we are hopeful the state will be able to access critical programs that are needed to deal with the pandemic now, and with the recovery that will be taking place down the road.”

A public health emergency was declared on March 12 by Evers in response to the outbreak.

To read the full letter to the President, please see related documents.

