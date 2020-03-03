Gov. Evers signs 4 bills in La Crosse addressing substance abuse disorder, reducing opioid use

Gov. Evers signed four bills in La Crosse Tuesday that are aimed at addressing substance abuse disorder and reducing the opioid use in Wisconsin.

The bills are using evidence-based treatment options for Wisconsinites and extending prescription drug monitoring programs.

Evers said, ““We have to do more to expand access to healthcare across our state, and that includes bolstering our efforts for substance use disorder treatment and recovery services,” said Gov. Evers. “Folks have seen firsthand how substance use disorder—especially opioid use—has torn apart families and communities across our state, and we need to get serious about tackling this issue in Wisconsin. I am proud to sign these bipartisan bills into law today that are a step in the right direction, but we know that there is more work we have yet to do to make sure we're investing in substance use disorder treatment and services to keep our families and communities healthy and safe.”

