Gov. Evers signs bill to add 12 new branches to the Wisconsin Circuit Court

Gov. Tony Evers has signed Assembly Bill 470 creating 12 new circuit court branches in the state. The bill was signed in Wausau.

According to a news release, this is the first addition of branches to the circuit court since 2010 and the largest addition in over two decades.

“Our justice system has been doing more with less for far too long, and today we are taking another step in ensuring that our justice system is operating efficiently and best serving our communities,” said Gov. Evers.

“It took a strong bipartisan effort to get Assembly Bill 470 to my desk and I want to thank the folks who pushed to get this done to keep our justice system just and our communities safe.”