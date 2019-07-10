Gov. Evers signs bill to allow cellular providers to upgrade to 5G technology in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers signed three bills into law including Senate Bill 239, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 14, which creates a regulatory framework for the deployment of wireless equipment and facilities with the intent of facilitating the installation and expansion of 5G cellular technology in Wisconsin.

"Senate Bill 239 allows us to catch up with the rest of the Midwest by bringing 5G to Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “This is an important step for investing and updating our infrastructure that will pave the way for the next generation of connectivity across our state.”

Gov. Evers today also signed Senate Bill 54 and Senate Bill 68 into law.

Senate Bill 54, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 15, allows the Department of Resources to provide financial documents such as outstanding sales tax liability to a person who is looking to purchase a business. This will increase fairness and transparency in business dealings.

Senate Bill 68, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 16, clarifies the definition of “lewd exhibition of intimate parts” for crimes against children and codifies existing case law.

