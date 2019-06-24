Gov. Evers signs bipartisan bills

Gov. Tony Evers today signed bipartisan bills Senate Bill 83, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 6, and Assembly Bill 10, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 7, into law.

Senate Bill 83, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 6, creates the equal treatment of retail sales of all types of liquor for off-premises consumption. Current law allows licensed retailers to sell beer and wine in any quantity for off-premises consumption, but the quantity of distilled spirits is limited, which can create confusion and an additional burden for customers. 2019 Wisconsin Act 6 will apply the same treatment to all types of intoxication liquor. The law signed today retains the authority for municipalities to determine by ordinance if a “Class B” license holder may sell intoxication liquor for off-premises consumption.

SB 83 is a bipartisan bill authored by Sens. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), David Craig (R-Big Bend), and Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point), and Reps. Tyler Vorpagel (R-Plymouth), Lisa Subeck (D-Madison).

The second bill, Assembly Bill 10, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 7, improves tax fairness by ensuring that businesses moving out of state are not able to reduce their taxes through expenses incurred in moving out of the state. The new law will improve Wisconsin’s competitiveness by eliminating tax benefits for reducing or eliminating Wisconsin operations.

AB 10 is a bipartisan bill authored by Sens. Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) and Janet Bewley (D-Mason), and Reps. Adam Neylon (R-Pewaukee) and Chris Taylor (D-Madison).

