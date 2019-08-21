Gov. Evers signs executive order to creating a task force on reducing prescription drug prices

Gov. Tony Evers yesterday signed Executive Order #39 creating a task force on reducing prescription drug prices in Wisconsin.

“Picking up a medication shouldn’t break the bank, but it often does for our families and our seniors with the rising costs of healthcare and prescription drugs,” said Gov. Evers. “We have to do more to make sure that healthcare is affordable and accessible, and I’m looking forward to our Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices helping us get to work on reducing costs for prescription drugs in Wisconsin.”

The Governor’s Task Force on Reducing Prescription Drug Prices is charged with gathering and analyzing data on development, pricing, distribution, and purchasing of prescription drugs, analyzing other states’ strategies in reducing prescription drug prices and identifying opportunities to work with other states and the federal government, and making recommendations for reducing prescription drug prices in Wisconsin.

