Gov. Evers signs misconduct bill into law

In response to an Eau Claire theft case, a new misconduct bill is now law in Wisconsin.

Governor Tony Evers signed the bill Tuesday afternoon.

It relates to the former Eau Claire County treasurer and deputy treasurer being found guilty in 2015 of stealing more than $625,000 from local taxpayers.

The new law will allow a judge to order the Wisconsin retirement system to withhold money for restitution if certain conditions apply.

The law is in response to a resolution passed by the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors, requesting a change after state law did not allow restitution from a state-funded pension.

The legislation was modeled on other practices from 25 other states with laws allowing for court-ordered restitution from a state pension for cases of theft and misconduct in office.

