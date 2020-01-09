Gov. Evers stops in Eau Claire to discuss next legislative session

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop in Eau Claire Thursday afternoon.

Evers made a stop at the library in Eau Claire to talk about issues regarding the next legislative session.

Some bills Evers wants to implement include capping the insulin copay, cleaning up contaminated drinking water and insuring justice for sexual assault and trafficking victims.

Evers says most of the bills proposed have been bipartisan and should pass in a quick manner.

"We're here today to talk about what we’re going to ask the legislature to do to get to work and pass bills that frankly have been already been introduced. And many of those already have bipartisan support so there should be no reason why we don't get these things done"

The legislative session starts next Tuesday.

Evers also held an informative press conference in Wausau earlier.

