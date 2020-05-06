Governor Evers: One-on-one

With many Wisconsinites wanting to get back to work, Governor Tony Evers says the safer at home order is working in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I think safer at home has worked,” Evers says. “I know there's some people that feel constrained by it but our estimates say it has saved over 300 lives or more in the state."

Speaking to WEAU on Wednesday via Zoom, Governor Evers says the increased testing capacity is what is leading to more confirmed cases of the virus across the state.

"We use a specific metric and that is the number of positive cases that is a percentage of all those tested.” he says. “We are dramatically increasing the number of tests we have."

He says many people have stepped up to help provide more tests throughout the state.

"We've had great support from the National Guard as far as helping us actually finalize that but also we've had several companies in Wisconsin step up and really focus their efforts on creating more tests,” Evers says.

Evers also pointed to the increased support of the federal government as a part of being able to provide more tests.

"We've had some more success from the federal government,” he says. “Now that they're understanding their role, we are getting more materials."

And Evers says with the increased testing capacity, eventually more businesses will be able to open.

"I know it is hard for people to stay home and it is even harder for businesses to struggle because they can't be open but I think we're getting to the place where we're going to be able to open some businesses in addition to what we've done,” he says.

But as the State Supreme Court decides the fate of the safer at home extension, Evers says he has a plan in place to make sure Wisconsin opens safely.

"At the end of the day, whatever happens, I am willing to work with legislatures and municipalities and people across the state to make sure we keep safe but we also begin to open up the state."