Governor Evers approves US 53 improvements in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties

To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Governor Evers signed a $819,000 contract to improve US 53 between I-94 and 40th Avenue, near Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. Work started this week.

RAM Construction Services is the prime contractor for the project. Crews will resurface US 53 with a polymer overlay at various bridge decks along US 53. Pavement marking will also be performed.

During construction, US 53 will be open to traffic with single lane closures during non-peak traffic hours. Ramp closures with posted detours are also anticipated to take place throughout the project. Traffic updates will be provided as detour routes are confirmed.

Construction is scheduled for completion by September 2019. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin's Northwest region:

