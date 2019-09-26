Governor Evers celebrates Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day with a visit to La Crosse's Oktoberfest

Thursday was Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day and to celebrate officials went to eight different breweries across the state, including Eau Claire and La Crosse.

The day highlighted the economic contributions that craft breweries provide to Wisconsin local communities.

It all led up to the statewide cheer at 4:30 p.m. led by Governor Evers at the Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse.

Evers said that local breweries make a big impact on the state.

"[They're] buying local that they're using in the brewing process: the bottlers, the bottles, the bottle creators, and also the labels... you name it, it pretty much all comes from Wisconsin," said Gov. Evers. "It's a major part of our industry."

Ever said that the number of breweries in Wisconsin have doubled in the past decade, resulting in $2.25 billion in total statewide economic impact.