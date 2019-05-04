Governor Evers spends fishing opener in Ladysmith

The governor hit the water, and even caught a fish on opening weekend.

The 54th Governor's Fishing Opener was held in Rusk County, where the Dairyland Flowage was full of boats.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say it was a hard day to catch some fish, as the water temperature was still a little too cold. But, they say the group enjoyed showing off Rusk County while the governor was in town.

“Today was just fun. Good to work with people, and good to have good conversations about their lives outside of fishing. But fishing is in many places, Ladysmith is one of them, the glue that holds it all together and so it was good to be a part of that glue today,” said Governor Evers.

Each year, the Governor's Fishing Opener is held in a different part of the state on the opening weekend of Wisconsin Hook and Line Fishing Season.

