Governor closing Minnesota schools for COVID-19 planning

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Sunday ordered the temporary shutdown of public schools to allow administrators and teachers to make plans to combat COVID-19 as new cases continue to grow.

Schools will be closed to kindergarten through 12th grade students by Wednesday and will remain shut down through March 27.

On Saturday, state health officials said the number of cases of the new coronavirus in Minnesota had risen to 35, up 14 from Saturday. Among the new cases was a person in their 30s in Renville County, in southwestern Minnesota.

