Governor directs WI DNR to re-open some state parks

With the safer at home order in place, many people were taking advantage of the opportunity to get outside more often.

"I think the idea of people getting out in state parks when the safer at home order was first issued was a great idea,” Said State Senator Jon Erpenbach.

But then the Wisconsin DNR closed state parks in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We know massive crowds create drama for individuals who are afraid of this unseen enemy, park managers all over the country have called audibles around park management, maintenance, and entrances,” said DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole.

On Monday, Governor Evers directed the Wisconsin DNR to re-open some state parks starting May 1.

"When they are not at home, they can be safer in our parks and many of our outdoor spaces with social distancing and other safety measures in mind,” said Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.

But the re-opening of these parks will come with some additional measures to keep people safe.

"Our parks will have a carrying capacity as it relates to how many people we can safely put into a park without chancing social distancing,” Cole said.

Cole says there will also be strict enforcement of the new rules.

"Law enforcement's role is to remind individuals in the park that they have to pay close attention to social distancing and law enforcement and park staff is there to make sure that people are paying attention,” he said.

An issue Erpenbach thinks will not be a problem.

"I really do think Wisconsinites are a lot smarter now,” he said. “We're taking this much more seriously when it comes to social distancing and I don't really expect any problems.”

Along with the new safety measures, admittance to state parks will not be free like was previously stated after the first safer at home order was put into place.

For more information and a list of parks that will be reopening,