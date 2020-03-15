Governor’s Executive Order Suspends Spring Sports Seasons

Governor Tony Evers issued an executive order on Friday that closes all public and private schools, and suspends all school spring sports activities until April 6.

The executive order is in response to the information available regarding COVID-19 and to prevent, suppress and control the disease.

The WIAA has updated its athletic participation limitations to adhere to the executive order.

Consistent with Gov. Evers’ announcement Friday, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended.

In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional purposes.

Coaches are still allowed to provide individual workouts virtually.