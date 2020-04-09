Govin's Farm adds baby animal drive-thru

Social distancing because of COVID-19 is causing a local farm to change it's operations. Spring is usually the busy season for Govin's Farm in Menomonie so in order to keep its source of income, the farm is implementing a drive-thru for visitors.

Govin's Farm Babies Drive-Thru will allow visitors to still see the yearly goat and sheep babies, but now it will be at a distance. Owner of Govin's Farm John Govin says people can drive through the tent to see the animals on both sides of their car, but must keep their windows rolled up due to safety regulations. He also says there will be farm machinery in the tent and an informational audio about farming that people can listen to in their cars while driving through.

Govin says preparing for the drive-thru has been one positive moment in a time of uncertainty.

"Since I was a little kid, we showed livestock at the county fair or sometimes at the state fair, I actually met my wife at the Minnesota Sate Fair so as I'm setting up this tent today I feel like I'm getting ready for the fair, so it really brings back some good memories and it's been an enjoyable afternoon getting ready."

The overwhelming support from the community, Govin says, has made it possible to put the drive-thru option in place.

The drive-thru will be open Apr. 10-11 and Apr. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ticket sales are online only.

