Govin’s Farm holds suicide awareness event in suicide themed maze

Govin’s Farm in Menomonie is holding a suicide awareness event called the “Luminary Walk” in their suicide themed maze.

The Luminary Maze is Saturday Sept. 28 from 5-10 p.m. A luminary bag and a tea light will be given with admission; these bags are used to honor or remember someone who has faced mental illness.

All admission money for the walk will go to Prevent Suicide Chippewa Valley Coalition.

Govin’s Farm says if you are unable to attend but would like to light a candle for a loved one, please send Govin’s Farm a message or call them at 715-231-2377.

