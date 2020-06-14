Govin's Farm ready to welcome customers for strawberry season

With summer now fully here in Western Wisconsin, many people are looking for fun things to go outside.

Govin's Farm in Menomonie is offering people a solution to that problem, fresh-picked strawberries! The farm is in it's 19 year of offering pick-your-own berries to the Chippewa Valley. Govin's owners John and Julie Govin say their farm is ready to help people get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Although there are other things happening in the world right now, john says hes excited to see their customers once again.

“We've been at this long, at the tourism side of it now, that we are actually getting second or third generations showing up and that is a lot of fun,” Govin says. “We've watched a lot of people grow up in the last 20 years.”

Govin says employees will be having their temperatures checked before they start work, cashiers will be wearing masks in the store and pickers will be sanitizing throughout the day. The farm opens Monday with pre-picked berries offered in the morning and the pick-your-own option will open at 3 p.m.