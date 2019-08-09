Grammy winner spends time with students

Native American recording artist and painter Bill Miller stopped by Northside elementary to work with fifth graders.

Throughout the day miller helped the students make a painting that will hang in the school for years to come. School officials say the visit was to promote the importance of cultural and ethnic diversity and inclusion.

“How do you make that paintbrush work or this is looking very powerful Mr. Miller they were saying that, these girls, this makes me feel like I’m a part of something bigger than me,” he said. “It gives them their self-esteem back.”

Miller's visit helped kick-off the school's new culture club “Community.” The club hopes to promote education and a better understanding of traditionally marginalized cultures.

