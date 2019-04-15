Grand Chute double murder suspect planned "harm" at Neenah High School

A 17-year-old man being held for the killings of two people in Grand Chute also had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School, according to the school district.

The district released this statement Monday morning following the arrest of Alexander Kraus:

"Grand Chute police informed the Neenah Joint School District that the student arrested on two counts of first degree intentional homicide on Sunday also had a plan to cause harm at Neenah High School. Police have indicated that there is no danger to students and staff at the high school and the school day on Monday will proceed as normal. Additional counselors are available to students and there is an extra police presence as an additional precaution. We are appreciative of the work of our local law enforcement and this is another reminder for all of us to remain vigilant in keeping each other safe."

Alexander Kraus, a junior at Neenah High School, was arrested Sunday after two people were found dead inside a home in the town of Grand Chute.

At about 11:37 a.m., the Grand Chute Police Department did a welfare check at a home on W. Edgewood Drive and discovered the bodies.

Police arrested Kraus at the house in Grand Chute. Authorities have not identified the victims, but say Kraus knew them.

"This is a terrible situation, lives were lost. We want to make sure they have time to make notifications to immediate loved ones, but some that are a little bit farther away," says Officer Travis Waas, Grand Chute Police Dept.

Kraus is facing two counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide. He is being held in the Outagamie County Jail. A court appearance has not been scheduled.

Online jail records show Kraus was booked into jail at 4:32 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Chute Police tell Action 2 News that Kraus was cooperative and spoke with investigators Sunday. That's when he told them he was planning to cause harm at Neenah High School on Monday. Neither officers or the district have detailed the nature of the school plan. Neenah Police tell us they are confident Kraus was acting alone.

Police continue to gather evidence.

"Other search warrants were expected to be completed, If they haven't been completed, then they'd be completed this morning. Basically just searching electronics, laptops cell phones that would belong to the suspect," says Officer Waas.

