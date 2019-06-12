Grandma June serves up smiles at McDonald's in Eau Claire

If you have ever stopped by the McDonald's on Hastings Way you probably know about one of their special employees. It is truly service with a smile at McDonald's when this woman is on the clock.

During the month of June, most of us smile a little bit with the sun and warmer temperatures. But at the McDonald's on Hastings Way they are smiling because of a different June, an employee known to all as Grandma June. “I'm Grandma June, naturally I am the oldest,” said June Zillmer, who is known as Grandma June.

She has been serving up coffee at McDonald's, for the past 14 years. "I'm here for retirement enjoyment and this place is enjoyment, I love it,” she added. Now, at 86 years old she is living her best life. "I like people and I have worked with people all of my life and I am very comfortable with people,” Grandma June said.

She is pouring countless cups of coffee, which is the very thing that got her this job in the first place. “I came in for coffee and they captured me,” she explained. Her morning coffee with her friends turned into a new opportunity. "Everybody in my group said she is perfect, she's perfect and they hired me,” she said.

At the age of 72, she started a new job, working four days a week and always shows up for her customers. "It makes me feel good; I feel I've accomplished something every day,” Grandma June said.

And for her regulars they always enjoy seeing Grandma June. “She's very accommodating and in high spirits all the time,” said one of her regular customers.

It seems as though Grandma June never stops smiling, but what keeps her going? “Three cups a day,” she says about the amount of coffee that gets her through each day.

The extra caffeine and her infectious smile, keep Grandma June inspiring others. "June makes everybody happy, she comes in every single day with a smile on her face, everybody looks forward to seeing her every single day,” said McDonald's general Manager, Janessa Comstock.

While Grandma June has had her fair share of jobs throughout her years, ranging from receptionist to supervisor, she says being a hostess at McDonald's takes the cake. "I just think I have the best job in the world,” she said.

Even at 86 years old, Grandma June is always on the move until it's time to clock out. "I wish them well and please come back and they do, it's wonderful,” she said.

McDonald's is a special place for June as she eats dinner there every Friday night with her family and often comes in on her days off to socialize with her many friends and customers.

