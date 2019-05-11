Grandmother charged after taking newborn to firehouse in shopping bag; child’s teenage parents also charged

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - A woman who brought an infant to a Chicago firehouse in a shopping bag is now facing false report charges.

Karla Antimo admitted to investigators the baby is actually her grandson.

Shortly after her son’s 16-year-old girlfriend gave birth to the child Tuesday, the new mother wrapped her own baby in a towel and left him on a trash can in an alley, police said.

The teen's 17-year-old boyfriend then went to scene and put his son inside a bag and called his mother.

Antimo retrieved the baby and brought him to a firehouse, claiming she had found the child.

The baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to be released as soon as this weekend.

Both parents face attempted murder charges.

Illinois has a safe haven law, which allows anyone to hand an infant less than a month old to authorities with no questions asked.

Those children go directly to adoption agencies.

Since this baby was abandoned illegally, he will go into the foster care system.

