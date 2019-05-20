Grant helps 911 dispatchers continue 25 years of over-the-phone CPR training

Last week, the Eau Claire City Council approved $12,000 dollars in grants to continue over-the-phone CPR training for 911 dispatchers in Eau Claire County.

On Monday, WEAU’s Brooke Schwieters learned firsthand how over-the-phone assisted CPR works and the difference it can make in a life or death situation.

In her 10 years as a 911 dispatcher in Eau Claire County, Danielle Wik is no stranger to CPR calls.

“I like to help people,” she says. “You may have three calls like that in a day and you may go two weeks or a month without a CPR call.”

In fact, for 25 years all 911 dispatchers in Eau Claire County have been trained to take these calls, a now statewide requirement as of 2017.

“To be able to be a phone call away to help them until the medics and first responders can get there, that's wonderful,” says Wik.

After the Eau Claire City Council approved a $12,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health, new and ongoing training for over-the-phone CPR will continue.

“Every second counts,” says Wik.

“It's not real often that we get to hear the end of the story, but every once in a while we get a letter or something and it will just make your day even better knowing that you made a difference,” she says.