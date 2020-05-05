Granton man found dead after fishing boat capsized

Clark County Sheriff's Office says the Granton man who was missing after a fishing boat capsized, was found dead and pulled from the water Monday evening.

Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 30-year-old Perry Miller was found dead in the Black River roughly 1/4 mile south of where the boat capsized.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, two men were fishing on the Black River and using a boat to cross to the other side when it capsized, throwing the two men off board.

According to the report, one of the men was able to put on a life jacket and make it to shore. The second man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.