Granton man missing after fishing boat capsized

One person is missing after a boating accident in Clark County on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:30 on Saturday on the Black River south of Neillsville in the Township of Pine Valley

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, two men were fishing on the Black River and using a boat to cross to the other side when it capsized, throwing the two men off board.

According to the report, one of the men was able to put on a life jacket and make it to shore. The second man did not have a life jacket and went under the water.

The missing man was wearing a lime green shirt with blue pants.

A search is currently underway for the missing man.