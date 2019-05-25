Grateful Minnesota mom gives kidney to volunteer firefighter

A woman in northern Minnesota has donated a kidney to a volunteer firefighter who was the first responder when she and her child needed help.

KARE-TV reports that their paths first crossed in 2016 when Becca Bundy's 1-year-old daughter was having a seizure. She dialed 911 and Bearville volunteer firefighter Bill Cox was the first on the scene.

Last fall, Bundy came across Cox tending bar and wearing a T-shirt that said he was in end stage kidney failure and needed a donor.

Bundy was a match and the transplant took place in February.

The 66-year-old Cox is now free from dialysis says Bundy is his angel. She says she feels blessed to be on his journey with him.