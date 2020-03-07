Great Lakes water levels break monthly records for February

Officials say water levels on the Great Lakes will continue to stay high going into spring after record levels were reached in February.

Four out of the five lakes - Huron, Michigan, Erie and Superior, all set new monthly records for February.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Michigan-Huron's monthly mean level declined by less than an inch from January to February, with a February level of 581.33 feet.

That level is six inches higher than the previous record, and 17 inches above its level from last February.

Engineers say the Michigan-Huron level is forecasted to pass its monthly mean record-high levels every month from march to August by one to five inches, with water levels on the lakes expected to be at four to 15 inches above last year's levels.

Officials say February was fairly dry, and with fewer amounts of extreme cold, evaporation increased as well, but officials add late winter and the spring is usually a period of seasonal rise on all of the lakes due to the runoff and increased rainfall.

Authorities add there has been 'substantial' erosion along much of the Great Lakes coastline due to large waves and strong storms.

Anyone who was affected by the high levels in 2019 is being asked to prepare for similar or higher levels in 2020.

The records that were previously on lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron were set in 1986, while Lake Erie's record was set in 1987.

On its website, the Army Corps of Engineers says water levels have declined about three inches on many lakes since February sixth, however water levels are forecasted to rise by two to four inches by April sixth on all Great Lakes except for Lake Superior.