The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley honored the Youth of the Year with a virtual Gala-Thon on Tuesday. The fundraiser raised a preliminary total of $89,438.99.

According to Hailey Krajewski, Director of Resource Development, "they are keeping the site open until the end of the week so we can continue to receive donations!"

For more information on how to donate, go to:

click here.