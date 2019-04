Aimee McCaughey, 30, was last seen on Monday in Eau Claire.

She's described as having long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'7" and weighs about 130 pounds.

According to the alert, Aimee suffers from PTSD and depression and it is unknown if she is taking her medication.

Authorities say she may be around Bloomer or Augusta. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.