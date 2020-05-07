Green Bay Packers 2020-21 schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -- The 2020-21 schedule for the Green Bay Packers was released by the NFL on Thursday. Green Bay will open up its season with back-to-back divisional games.
WEEK 1 - @ Vikings
WEEK 2 - vs. Lions
WEEK 3 - @ Saints (SNF)
WEEK 4 - vs. Falcons (MNF)
WEEK 5 - BYE
WEEK 6 - @ Buccaneers
WEEK 7 - @ Texans
WEEK 8 - vs. Vikings
WEEK 9 - @ 49ers
WEEK 10 - vs. Jaguars
WEEK 11 - @ Colts
WEEK 12 - vs. Bears (SNF)
WEEK 13 - vs. Eagles
WEEK 14 - @ Lions
WEEK 15 - vs. Panthers
WEEK 16 - vs. Titans (SNF)
WEEK 17 - @ Bears