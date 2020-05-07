Green Bay Packers 2020-21 schedule

The 2020-21 schedule for the Green Bay Packers was released by the NFL on Thursday. Green Bay will open up its season with back-to-back divisional games.

WEEK 1 - @ Vikings

WEEK 2 - vs. Lions

WEEK 3 - @ Saints (SNF)

WEEK 4 - vs. Falcons (MNF)

WEEK 5 - BYE

WEEK 6 - @ Buccaneers

WEEK 7 - @ Texans

WEEK 8 - vs. Vikings

WEEK 9 - @ 49ers

WEEK 10 - vs. Jaguars

WEEK 11 - @ Colts

WEEK 12 - vs. Bears (SNF)

WEEK 13 - vs. Eagles

WEEK 14 - @ Lions

WEEK 15 - vs. Panthers

WEEK 16 - vs. Titans (SNF)

WEEK 17 - @ Bears