Green Bay Packers face Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football

Monday night the Green Bay Packers will face the Minnesota Vikings.

Win this one, you win the division.

The Vikings have improved immensely since the Packers beat them 21-16 in week two of the season.

Monday night, they'll be without their best playmaker out of the backfield as Dalvin Cook will be out with a shoulder injury.

In his absence last week, Mike Boone rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Packers can limit the run game tonight, they think they have a better chance at winning the game.

The Packers will need to stop Kirk Cousins, who has been good the last six weeks of the season; he's thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

The Packer’s offense has shown flashes of greatness the last three weeks, but their opponents, the Giants, Redskins and Bears, weren't great.

