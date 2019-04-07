Green Bay Police K9 stabbed during incident

A Green Bay Police K9 is being taken to an animal hospital after being stabbed Sunday.

Green Bay Police said they responded to a call around 8:19 p.m. for a man with a gun on the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

Police said they surrounded the house and the man came out. During the arrest, K9 Pyro bit the man, who then stabbed the dog.

Authorities did not tell us where Pyro was stabbed, but said he was being taken to an animal hospital.

The condition of Pyro is not known at this time.

According to the Green Bay Police Department’s website, Pyro is a narcotics and tracking dog.

The suspect in the incident is in police custody.