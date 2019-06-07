Firefighters rescue child from Green Bay house

Firefighters rescued a one-year-old child from a house fire on Green Bay's east side.

Emergency crews were called to the 2500 block of Wisconsin Ave. at around 7:30 a.m. Friday. That is just off of East Shore Drive, along the shore of Green Bay.

Firefighters received a report of a child trapped inside the home. They found the one-year-old boy on the second floor filled with smoke and flames. Firefighters rescued the boy out of a bedroom window.

"As soon as crews arrived, they went around one side of the home and knocked the fire down. A second crew simultaneously went up to the second floor and rescued the child. The child was taken out of the bedroom window and transported via ambulance to a local hospital," says Assistant Chief Rob Goplin, Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Six other people escaped the home.

"Everyone else was able to get out of the home themselves. After that when I arrived, there was one individual still making his way out and we were able to get the child out," Goplin said.

The child and six residents were taken to a hospital for evaluation. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

"In a situation like this where you have that many people that need to be evaluated, and a really dynamic scene like this, it's evolving very, very quickly. There's a lot of tasks that have to be accomplished," Goplin says.

Goplin described the home as a single-family residence.

Police and firefighters blocked off East Shore Drive near the fire scene.

Action 2 News will update this developing story.