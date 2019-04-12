Green Bay police officer rescues baby owl

Green Bay Police Officer Dave Van Erem holds a rescued owl (Green Bay Police Dept. photo)
Posted:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A baby owl is now safe thanks to some help from a Green Bay police officer.

Police posted pictures on social media saying Officer Dave Van Erem helped an owlet that fell from a tree.

Police say the owl was very lethargic when it was found, and too young to be on its own. Although baby owls can begin leaving the nest to explore nearby branches at 5 weeks and learn to fly at 10 weeks, they are often fed by their parents for several months, according to the Audobon Society.

This baby great horned owl was taken to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, where it will receive care until it's ready to be released back into the wild.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus