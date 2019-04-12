Green Bay police officer rescues baby owl

A baby owl is now safe thanks to some help from a Green Bay police officer.

Police posted pictures on social media saying Officer Dave Van Erem helped an owlet that fell from a tree.

Police say the owl was very lethargic when it was found, and too young to be on its own. Although baby owls can begin leaving the nest to explore nearby branches at 5 weeks and learn to fly at 10 weeks, they are often fed by their parents for several months, according to the Audobon Society.

This baby great horned owl was taken to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, where it will receive care until it's ready to be released back into the wild.