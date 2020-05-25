Green Bay teen arrested after crash threw passenger in river

Police say a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay has been arrested for drunken driving after a crash on the Main Street Bridge flung her passenger into the river.

WBAY-TV reports that video from a nearby weather camera shows a car turning onto Main Street at about 5:30 a.m., swerving and ultimately hitting a guardrail. It's followed by a splash in the water.

Police say a boater who happened to be nearby pulled the crash victim out of the water.

She was also a 17-year-old from Green Bay.

She's expected to survive. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.