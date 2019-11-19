Green Bay man who abducted ex-girlfriend shot and killed by officers

UPDATE

A Kewaunee County deputy shot and killed a Green Bay man who had abducted his ex-girlfriend Tuesday morning.

Kewaunee County's Sheriff says Luis Cardona shot Babette Caraballo before the officer opened fire on Cardona.

Caraballo was alive when emergency crews transported her to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

At about 4:41 a.m., Cardona kidnapped Caraballo at gunpoint from her place of work at Hansen's Frozen Foods, 930 Goddard Way, Green Bay. He put her in a dark-colored SUV and took her to Kewaunee County. Officers tracked pings from a cell phone to the rural Kewaunee area.

Deputies put up a drone and pinpointed the location of the SUV. The vehicle was located near the backyard of a residence. Deputies surrounded the area. That's when Cardona shot Caraballo, the sheriff says. A Kewaunee County deputy opened fire on Cardona and killed him.

Caraballo was found in the SUV. Again, she was alive at the time she was transported away from the scene to a hospital. We do not have an update on her condition.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says it is believed Cardona brought Caraballo to the rural Kewaunee area because Cardona was familiar with it through recreation. The scene is located near Riverview ATV Park.

This is the second known time that Cardona abducted Caraballo from her workplace, according to police. In October, Action 2 News reported on Cardona's arrest for Kidnapping-Domestic Abuse; False Imprisonment-Domestic Abuse; and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

"He has done this before," says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police Dept.

On Oct. 18, Cardona was waiting for Caraballo at her work and abducted her, police say. After a six-hour long ordeal, police located Cardona and the victim in Green Bay.

Caraballo said she had broken off the relationship about a year ago, but Cardona would not leave her alone.

During the abduction, the former couple's child called and begged Cardona, "please bring mom back and don't hurt her."

Caraballo said Cardona held her against her will for six hours. She said she was worried and afraid he was going to kill her.

On Oct. 21, charges were filed against Cardona and bond was set at $10,000. Cardona was released on signature bond that day. Cardona was ordered to have no contact with Babette or her place of employment.

Online court records show a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order was filed against Cardona on Oct. 25 and granted by the court.

On Nov. 11, Cardona showed up at Babette's home in a violation of the restraining order and conditions of his bond.

On Nov. 12, charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Knowingly Violate a Domestic Abuse Injunction were filed against Cardona. A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Luis was trying to force Babette to come with him and she was "terrified" of him.

Babette says Luis told her, "If you don't come back with me you don't know what I'm able to do."

Babette responded, "I cannot be with you."

Cardona told her she had to remove the restraining order, but Babette refused.

Babette says he tried to take her by force and told her that if she didn't come with him, he would not leave her alone.

Cardona left the home at about 7:30 that night. Babette called police to report that Cardona had violated the restraining order.

Cardona was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Nov. 19 for an initial appearance in the bail jumping/restraining order violation case and an arraignment hearing in the October kidnapping case.

===================================

INITIAL REPORT

Green Bay Police are searching for a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday.

Luis Cardona kidnapped Babette Caraballo at gunpoint from Hansen's Frozen Foods, 930 Goddard Way. Caraballo works at the business.

Police say the abduction happened at 4:41 a.m.

Cardona put Caraballo in a black SUV and left the scene. The license plate on the SUV is unknown at this time. Police are investigating if this is a rental vehicle. If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

Police are searching an area in Kewaunee County, but did not give a specific location. Cardona is considered armed and dangerous.

"We are actively searching areas he could be with her," says Commander Paul Ebel, Green Bay Police. "We are working with Kewaunee County right now. We sent out a statewide bulletin on this."

"For Kewaunee, we have information that leads us to believe they may be in a location in Kewaunee County," says Ebel. "It's rural Kewaunee County."

Police are concerned for Babette's welfare.

"We're trying to find her very, very quickly," says Ebel.

This is the second known time that Cardona has abducted Caraballo, according to police. In October, Action 2 News reported on Cardona's arrest for Kidnapping-Domestic Abuse; False Imprisonment-Domestic Abuse; and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

"He has done this before," says Ebel.

On Oct. 18, Cardona was waiting for Caraballo at her work and abducted her, police say. After a six-hour long ordeal, police located Cardona and the victim in Green Bay.

Caraballo said she had broken off the relationship about a year ago, but Cardona would not leave her alone.

During the abduction, the former couple's child called and begged Cardona, "please bring mom back and don't hurt her."

Caraballo said Cardona held her against her will for six hours. She said she was worried and afraid he was going to kill her.

On Oct. 21, charges were filed against Cardona and bond was set at $10,000. Cardona was released on signature bond that day. Cardona was ordered to have no contact with Babette or her place of employment.

On Nov. 11, Cardona showed up at Babette's home and tried to get her to come with him. She refused.

Cardona was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Nov. 19 for an arraignment hearing.

Online court records show a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order was filed against Cardona on Oct. 25 and granted by the court.