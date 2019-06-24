Green New Deal discussion comes to Eau Claire

It's called the "Green New Deal" - an economic stimulus package that aims to address climate change and economic inequality.

Today, it was part of a discussion at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire.

The event was put on by the group "Our Wisconsin Revolution" and looked to lay out what it involves.

While a member of the organization refers to the green new deal as a government-sponsored, but grassroots type of policy development, a local Republican thinks it'll do the opposite of what needs to be done to protect the environment.

David Barnhill, Chair of Our Wisconsin Revolution NW Chapter says, “We’re already paying billions - hundreds of billions of dollars - for the effects of the climate crisis. We see this with flooding in Nebraska and sea level rise in Miami and so on and so on. We got to take the big picture in and when you do that, I think you're going to find this makes a lot of economic sense."

Brian Westrate, Treasurer of Republican Party of Wisconsin says, "It is ultimately the American ethic of ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit that will come up with the solutions we may need to combat these problems, and programs like the 'Green New Deal' will have a significant diminishing effect on the American economy."

The Green New Deal outline was released in February by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

It stalled, after it failed to pass a procedural vote in the U.S. Senate the following month.

