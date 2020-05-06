Some grocery stores requiring employees to wear face masks, but not customers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people wear face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but not all essential businesses are requiring customers to wear them.

Menards is requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks within the store. Other stores like Target, Woodmans and Festival Foods are enforcing just their employees to wear face masks. Those stores say they recommend customers wear face masks, but they aren't requiring it.

One woman shopping at Woodman's in Altoona says she thinks all grocery stores should require everyone to wear face masks within the store.

"I think all stores should require face masks until the pandemic is over and it's not so that you don't get sick, it's so that you don't get other people sick," said Michelle Hairskon.

Hairskon says it concerns her seeing people not wearing face masks when there are many people with medical issues at risk.

"You don't know if you're sick, you don't know what you have and people have medical issues that they're not aware of that you could pass on to them and then you have caused an effect that you didn't plan on, so it's better to be safe."

