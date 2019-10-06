Groom-to-be accused of sexually assaulting bridesmaid, police say

Updated: Sun 8:37 PM, Oct 06, 2019

SMITHFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state police say a groom-to-be sexually assaulted one of his guests two days before his wedding.

Pennsylvania state police say a groom-to-be sexually assaulted one of his guests two days before his wedding. (Source: Pexels)

Prosecutors say Daniel Carney is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of an unconscious person and indecent assault.

It wasn’t known Friday if the 28-year-old Stroudsburg man has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the victim, a 29-year-old Oregon woman, said she was sexually assaulted at a hotel in Smithfield on Aug. 30.

The woman told police she was in town to attend Carney’s Sept. 1 wedding and said the assault occurred in a downstairs men’s locker room.

