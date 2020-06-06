Group gathers donations for North Minneapolis

A group gathered today in Menomonie to collect donations for people in North Minneapolis.

Organizers say many grocery stores in the area right now are closed because of protests.

They collected groceries and supplies for people who say they have no transportation.

People dropped off things like masks and gloves, as well as non-perishable foods and bottles of water.

“We wanted to do something peaceful for the community, like I said my brother and I live in Minneapolis, and we've been down there supporting with donations, peacefully protesting, trying to bring our community together. We grew up in Menomonie and we are people of color so we wanted to do something here to bring people together and support Minneapolis,” says Madilyne Harmston, organizer of the donations event.

There will also be a show tonight at 10pm at The Market in Menomonie and all proceeds from the show will go towards helping people in Minneapolis.

