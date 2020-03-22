Guard medic team sent to Grafton senior living facility to lend a helping hand

A team of six Wisconsin National Guard medics reported to a senior living facility in Grafton, Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon to augment staff there.

The team of six will stay at the living center for three days while the facility works out a long-term staffing solution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin National guard responded to the responded to the request due to the facility receiving its first COVID-19 death as well as additional confirmed cases among staff and residents there.

“I think this is why we joined the military, and why we’re part of the National Guard,” said Capt. Heather Schaller, a nurse assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin who is serving as the officer-in-charge of the mission in Grafton. “A lot of citizens don’t know that the National Guard does stuff like this, so that is kind of an eye-opener too.”

Wisconsin National Guard has already assisted with COVID-19 so far in the state of Wisconsin and continues to work closely with partner state agencies to anticipate other needs and potential requests for assistance.

