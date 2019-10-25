Man accused of terrorist threats against Menards sentenced to probation and jail time

The Eau Claire man charged with making terrorist threats against Menards pleaded no contest and was found guilty in Eau Claire County court on Thursday.

Court records show 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham entered a no contest plea for his terrorist threats charge, and his charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed. Pinkham has been ordered to destroy his firearms and he is not to have contact with Menards or Menards properties.

Pinkham was sentenced to four months in jail and three years of probation.

According to a criminal complaint, Pinkham worked at Menards and told another employee he would “shoot the place up”.

The complaint also says Pinkham told a manager that he used to be in the military, was injured there and had killed 34 people. Officials were able to obtain his 2011 military discharge papers, which stated Pinkham was never deployed and was never injured in the line of duty. He was discharged for “failed medical/physical/procurement standards”.

Pinkham admitted to officials that he also once texted his girlfriend saying he was “going to kill everyone”. Pinkham told officials it was a joke and he didn’t mean it.