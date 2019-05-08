Guinness World Records reverses course, awards record to nurse who ran marathon in scrubs

(Gray News) – Jessica Anderson’s claim to a Guinness World Record is no longer on life support.

Jessica Anderson, who ran the London Marathon over the weekend in scrubs, is now the proud holder of the title: fastest marathon wearing a nurse’s uniform. (Source: Pexels)

The Royal London Hospital nurse, who ran the London Marathon over the weekend in scrubs, is now the proud holder of the title: fastest marathon wearing a nurse’s uniform.

Anderson completed the course in 3 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds. A full 32 seconds faster than the previous record.

Originally, her accomplishment didn’t count because she wasn’t wearing a traditional nurse’s dress.

"Over the weekend it has become quite clear to Guinness World Records that our guidelines for the fastest marathon wearing a nurse’s uniform were outdated, incorrect and reflected a stereotype we do not in any way wish to perpetuate,” said Samantha Fay, senior vice president at Guinness World Records.

Anderson contacted Guinness World Records ahead of the race and was told she needed to wear a blue and white dress, apron and a traditional nurse’s cap.

Anderson told Runner's World she asked Guinness to reconsider the decision, but was refused.

"I get that it’s supposed to be a fun thing, but their definition is just so outdated,” she said. “Some of the nurses I work with do wear dresses, but mostly, we wear scrubs or a tunic and trousers. I’ve certainly never seen a male nurse wearing a dress to work.”

Anderson’s designation as record holder addressed that issue as well. It came with an apology.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure everybody concerned that Guinness World Records is absolutely committed to ensuring we uphold the highest standards of equality and inclusiveness,” Fay said. "Therefore, we unreservedly apologize and accept full responsibility for the mishandling of Jessica Anderson’s application.”

Keep running, Jessica. Keep running.

