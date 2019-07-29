Gundersen Dental Specialties opens in old Wettstein's building

After nearly 70 years, last July an iconic La Crosse business, Wettstein's, sold their downtown store to Gundersen Health System for a new dental clinic.

Nearly a year of construction later, the dental specialty clinic is open for business at a new location.

The clinic will offer a range of services, from orthodontics to pediatric dentistry.

Officials at Gundersen says the new building gives the clinic a much better location for patients, as well as all new equipment.

"It's really impressive what they did with the building. They were able to maintain a lot of that historic nature, a lot of the brick as you mentioned, the facade in the front but updated completely everything inside for the practice itself. So it's a great mix of modern and hi-tech while preserving that historic part as well," said Orthodontics Specialist Dr. Mark Endrizzi.

The previous owners said when it closed it was a tough decision, but they were confident they were leaving the building in good hands with Gundersen.

Prior to the move, the dental specialties clinic had been located in the Gundersen La Crosse clinic for more than 35 years.