Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic to remain independent

Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic have decided to remain independent after both companies were discussing how they could collaborate.

“This was an opportunity we had to explore. Yet, we have to make the right decision for our patients and for our organizations,” says Scott Rathgaber, MD, chief executive officer, Gundersen Health System. “We each still have a commitment to delivering the best care possible to those we serve. We will continue to improve the health of our communities, while working to reduce the cost of care and offering an outstanding experience for those in our care.”

The decision to remain independent was mutual between the companies.