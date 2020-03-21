Gundersen Health System develops in-house COVID-19 test

Gundersen Health System has developed a test that shows results for COVID-19 and can process results in-house.

This will reduce the wait time for results, and will reduce time in quarantine for negative cases.

The Gundersen Medical Foundation’s Microbiology Research Laboratory developed the tests based on the CDC’s requirements.

“Having the testing available in-house allows us to provide rapid turnaround test results, which is especially important when the patient is seriously ill or when rapid testing of close contacts are warranted,” says Steven M. Callister, PhD, Microbiology Research Laboratory.

Thousands of COVID-19 test supplies were delivered to the Gundersen testing laboratory Friday morning because of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s faculty and staff efforts.

“We know and work with the researchers at Gundersen and we had the supplies they needed,” said Scott Cooper, UW-L director of Undergraduate Research. “We can’t do any research for the next few months and anything we can do to help get more COVID-19 tests done in the community the better.”

