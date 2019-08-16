Gundersen Health System receives $15 million cancer research grant

This week Gundersen Health System received a grant of more than $15 million for cancer research.

MGN

It was awarded by the National Cancer Institute and will help fund the latest treatment options available to people with cancer.

It’s the second time Gundersen has received the grant and the first time there were around 150 cancer clinical trials available.

Doctors say clinical trials are essential to furthering the advancement in cancer treatment.

“Often times we are looking at drugs and treatments we think are going to be better than standard of care and patients participating are really on the cutting edge,” said Dr. Kurt Oettel, Cancer Center director. “They're getting treatments that are not available to the general public.”

Gundersen will work in partnership with Marshfield Clinic Health System and Theda Care on the clinical trials. The grant will cover the next six years.

