Gundersen and Marshfield Clinic discuss possible merger

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System are currently discussing a possible merger, according to a press release sent out by the two organizations Tuesday morning.

According to the release, the two health care organizations will spend the coming months working out details.

If they were to merge, Gundersen Health System and Marshfield Clinic Health System would have more than 19,000 employees, 13 hospitals and more than 100 clinics, which includes medical clinics, eye centers, dental centers, urgent care locations and pharmacies.

