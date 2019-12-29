Gundersen announces most popular baby names of 2019

Gundersen Health System in La Crosse has delivered 1,669 babies so far in 2019, a slight decrease from 1,692 babies in 2018. This year’s deliveries include 830 girls and 839 boys. Gundersen has delivered 40 sets of twins, which is two more than 2018 and one set of triplets – its first set since 2017.

The most popular names choices for Gundersen newborns in 2019 include:

Girls

1. Evelyn and Nora (tie)

2. Ava and Eleanor (tie)

3. Ella and Olivia (tie)

4. Amelia and Charlotte (tie)

5. Emma, Harper and Isabella (tie)

Boys

1. Jackson

2. Oliver

3. Levi and Hudson (tie)

4. Henry and Lucas (tie)

5. Theodore

In 2018, Evelyn was the top girls’ name, while Noah won top naming honors for boys.

