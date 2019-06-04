Gundersen, community partners offer free summer meal program

Gundersen Health System announced the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months.

Beginning June 6, free meals will be available at Gundersen’s cafeteria at 1900 South Avenue, La Crosse on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Meals will also be offered at Poage Park, 500 Hood Street, La Crosse on weekdays from 11:15 – 11:30 a.m.

The program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Those older than 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public education agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” says Sar Ashbeck, program director, Gundersen Nutrition & Hospitality Services. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

Last year, Gundersen served more than 5,000 free meals to children over the summer months.

